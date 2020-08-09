Clark County Historical Museum announced ‘Old Apple Tree, A Remembrance’ program

The Clark County Historical Museum is streaming “The Old Apple Tree, A Remembrance” on Facebook. The stream begins at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 16, and will feature a walk through of the history of the historical apple tree from its Hudson’s Bay roots to the most recent Old Apple Tree festivals. The presentation will feature a number of local figures such as historian and author Pat Jollota and former Columbian Journalist Tom Vogt. Discussions will include the relationship between the community and the Old Apple Tree and take a look at the efforts by the City of Vancouver and community to keep the tree alive.
“In this program we get to hear the stories of the Old Apple Tree from multiple perspectives. Connections through history, journalism, and civic engagements will all be told in the words of those whose lives were impacted by this old friend of our community. It may be gone, but the history it both created and witnessed will live on,” CCHM Executive Director Brad Richardson said in a news release.
— The Reflector
