Banjo and cello virtuosos Danny Barnes and Gideon Freudmann are set to perform together at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Old Liberty Theater, 115 N Main St., Ridgefield. Tickets for the event are $25 and can be purchased at the door, online at oldlibertytheater.com or by calling (360) 887-7260.
Barnes, with 40 years of banjo experience, was the recipient of the 2015 Steve Martin Prize for Excellence in Banjo and Bluegrass. Cellist and composer Freudmann is a founding member of the Portland Cello Project and the band Caravan Gogh.
