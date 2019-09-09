‘BAM!’ - Sept. 10
Head to Salmon Creek for an educational experience at Washington State University Vancouver as it shows “BAM! Chicago’s Black Arts Movement” at 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10.
The documentary focuses on the history of the Black Arts Movement of the ‘60s and ‘70s and reflects on the institutions that have extended the impact of the movement since. Tabitha Lewis and Pavithra Narayanan, directors of the film and WSU Vancouver staff members, will be available for a question and answer session following the films showing. The event is free and open to the public.
Rock out at Old Liberty Theater - Sept. 14
Southern California rock band Wind Fields is hitting the stage at Old Liberty Theater in Ridgefield at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14. Tickets to see the rock group described as “entertainingly dark and twisty” are $15. The group has an appreciation for old pop music that drives their sound into short and sweet arrangements with quick changes. The group’s song, “The Darkness” was featured in a short film presented at the Oregon Film Festival in Ashland, Oregon. Doors for the event open at 6:45 p.m. as the opener, Max Hay, gives a dose of comedy and musicianship.
Chelatchie Diesel Weekend - Sept. 14 and 15
Spend a day on the tracks as Chelatchie Prairie Railroad is hosting its Sept. Diesel Run Weekend on Saturday, Sept. 14 and Sunday, Sept. 15. The diesel engine travels to Moulton Falls, through a 330-foot solid rock tunnel and stops at Moulton Station to visit Yacolt Falls.
Trains depart each day at noon and 2:30 p.m. from the train station located at 207 N Railroad Ave., Yacolt and cost $18 for adults, $17 for military and seniors and $12 for children aged three to 12. Reservation is required. Tickets for the ride are available at bycx.com. Call 360-686-3559 with any questions. Chelatchie Railroad asks you to arrive 30 minutes before your departure.
