Anniversary party for Silagy Sauce Wednesday, Feb. 5
Rev up those taste buds for a night celebrating hot sauce as local hot sauce fiends the Silagy family celebrates their third anniversary of pumping out heat. Celebrate the day with food, beer, hot sauce and more from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Northwood Public House and Brewery, 1401 SE Rasmussen Blvd., Battle Ground.
At the celebration, Silagy sauce is debuting its latest hot sauce, which is a collaboration with Bale Breaker Brewing Company. Northwood is also adding special items to the menu that feature Silagy sauce as well as having whiskey and beer flights and live music. Discounts on Silagy sauce and giveaways will also be going on. More information can be found online at allevents.in/mobile/amp-event.php?event_id=200018864091622
State cheerleading championship
Friday, Feb. 7, through Saturday, Feb. 8
See Washington state’s top high school cheer teams in action this weekend at Battle Ground High School, 300 W Main St. Taking place on Friday and Saturday this year, qualified teams from all over the state will be taking part in a competition that requires training, hours and passion.
