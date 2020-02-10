Get together with your wine-loving friends as the Southwest Washington Winery Association invites people in the county for three days of artisan wine and chocolate at its annual Wine and Chocolate weekend from noon on Friday, Feb. 14, to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16, at Stavalaura Vineyard, located at 29503 NW 41st Ave., Ridgefield.
Tour beautiful Southwest Washington and taste locally produced wines perfectly paired with hand-crafted chocolates at 17 family-owned, boutique wineries and vineyards located in Vancouver, Ridgefield and other surrounding cities.
Attendees can pick up a free passport at the first winery they stop at. Those who visit three or more wineries, collecting a stamp at each, can leave the passport at the last stop to be entered into a drawing for prizes. Most participating wineries will be open all three days of the weekend from noon to 5 p.m., but some wineries will be open slightly more, or fewer, hours, and some will offer live music and new wine releases. Tasting fees at each location will vary.
Other wineries that are participating include Burnt Bridge Cellars, Cellar 55 Tasting Room/VanArnam Vineyards, Confluence Vineyards and Winery, Emanar Cellars, English Estate Winery, Gouger Cellars, Heather Estate, Heisen House Vineyards, Maryhill Winery Vancouver, Matranga Vineyards, Mended Oak Winery, Pepper Bridge Winery/Amavi Cellars, Pomeroy Cellars, Rezabeck Vineyards, Stavalaura Vineyards and Winery, SuLei Cellars and Windy Hills Winery.
For more information visit facebook.com/events/1767079970093272/ or by visiting swwawine.com
