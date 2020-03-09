Battle Ground Parks and Recreation is inviting artists and crafts enthusiasts to show up and sell their unique creations at the first-ever Spring Community Craft Fair. The fair is set to take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 4, at the Battle Ground Community Center, 912 E Main St., Battle Ground. Vendor space at the fair is available for $35 to $55 depending on space size and access to electricity. A vendor application with detailed information is available online at cityofbg.org/809/Spring-Community-Craft-Fair. Vendors should submit the application by March 15 to reserve their spot as space is limited and will be filled on a first-come first-served basis. Community Center staff are available at (360) 342-5380 to answer any questions.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.