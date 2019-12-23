Enrollment is now open for the 2020 Volcano Naturalist Program at the Woodland Community Center.
The adult science and cultural history program, offered by the Mount St. Helens Institute, is a 12-week certification program with more than 40 hours of classroom instruction and three hands-on field trips that provide in-depth education about the geology, cultural history and ecology of the mountain.
Classes take place from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday evenings between Jan. 28 to May 5 at the Woodland Community Center, 36 Davidson Ave., Woodland. No classes will be held on Feb. 18, March 17 and April 21. Field trips will take place on Saturdays in February, March and April from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The educational course is designed to prepare learners to understand and communicate the relevancy and importance of Mount St. Helens to the community.
Classes are led by experts from the U.S. Forest Service, U.S. Geological Survey, universities and community organizations. After completing the Volcano Naturalist Program, participants are required to volunteer a minimum of 40 hours with the Mount St. Helens Institute during the year following their certification. Volunteer assignments are flexible in terms of interest, ability and availability.
The $370 course fee includes snacks, materials and a volunteer uniform. Registration is open until Jan. 21 and can be done online at mshinstitute.org/learn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.