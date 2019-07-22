The Chelatchie Prairie Railroad is hosting its first train robbery weekend of the season on Saturday, July 27 and Sunday, July 28. Guests will be a part of an action-filled train ride as “robbers” stop and board the train and make off with valuable coins and jewelry. The train makes a stop at Moulton Station to view Yacolt Falls.
Trains will depart at noon and 2:30 each day from the Chelatchie Prairie Station at Northeast Railroad Ave., Yacolt. Tickets for the diesel excursion are $18 per person, $17 for military and seniors and $12 for children and can be purchased at bycx.com.
