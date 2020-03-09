"Little Anthony"
“Little Anthony,” an acrylic work by Robert Hope that took second place in the category of 2-D Award at the Battle Ground Art Alliance 2018 Spring Art Show. 

 Courtesy image

The Battle Ground Arts Alliance is seeking artists ages 18 and older to submit work for its upcoming show “Spirit.” Taking place March 21 and 22, “Spirit” is a professionally judged art show at the Battle Ground Community Center (912 E Main St., Battle Ground). The show will have an artist’s reception from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on March 21 with a rewards presentation from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Artists can enter up to three pieces of original art, with a fee of $35 for the first piece and $5 for any additional entry. Entries will be accepted from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, at the Battle Ground Community Center. The Battle Ground Arts Alliance will retain 25 percent of the selling price of each piece of art sold. More information is available by calling (360) 687-0221.

