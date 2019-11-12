Rocksolid Community Teen Center, a local after-school program in Brush Prairie, is inviting all teens and others in fifth through 12th grade from any school district to attend “Teen Takeover” on Friday, Nov. 15.
The event will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. at the teen center located at 12919 NE 159th St., Brush Prairie (lower level of Bethel Lutheran Church).
For $5, teens will be treated with events, food, prizes and more at the event sponsored by Total Merchant Concepts, iQ Credit Union and Corwin Beverage. The event will have Kelsy, a local face painter, as well as a Bounce ‘N Battle. The theme for this event is Party Like a Rockstar.
Teens should bring a school identification card to check for age verification. Those with any questions regarding the event or the Rocksolid program can call (360) 885-2181.
