From Oct. 13 to Oct. 19, the Vancouver Community Library will be home to a photo display as part of a larger, nationwide effort to raise awareness around the challenges facing children living in war-torn areas. The gallery will be set up in the Skamania Room on the fourth floor of the library located at 901 C St., Vancouver.
Along with the week-long exhibit, the library will have postcards available by the photo display from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16, for attendees to write to their Congress members about their feelings from the exhibit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.