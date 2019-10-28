Get the family together for a night of laughs as the Prairie Drama Club performs the 2006 musical comedy “Curtains.”
Performances begin at Prairie High School, 11311 NE 119th St., Vancouver, on Friday, Nov. 1, at 7 p.m., with 1 and 7 p.m. performances taking place on Saturday, Nov. 2.
Set in the brassy, bright and promising year of 1959, “Curtains” is a musical comedy “whodunit” mystery. When the leading lady mysteriously dies on stage, the entire cast and crew are suspects. Packed full of glorious tunes and a witty script, “Curtains” is a laughing journey for both performers and the audience. The Broadway production received eight nominations at the 2007 Tony Awards.
Tickets are $5 for students, $10 for senior citizens and $12 for adults. They can be purchased online at prairiedramaclub.com.
