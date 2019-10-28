Washington State University Vancouver professor John Barber, who teaches in the creative media and digital culture program, is hosting a “Halloween Fright Night” at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30.
The show will take place a the Kiggins Theater, located at 1011 Main St., Vancouver.
“We plan five acts,” Barber said in a news release. “Each designed to send a delicious shiver of fright up one’s spine. It is, after all, the night before Halloween.”
“Halloween Fright Night” samples episodes from popular fright and horror old time radio dramas such as “Lights Out,” “Quiet Please!,” and “Suspense” from the 1930s and 40s. The performance is part of Re-Imagined Radio, a project led by Barber that provides live re-creations of radio dramas.
Tickets for the event are $10 in advance online at kigginstheatre.com or $12 at the door.
