Women’s Suffrage in Southwest Washington – March 5
The Clark County Historical Museum (CCHM) is set to continue its 2020 speaker series 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5, with Tracy Kelly’s presentation of “Women’s Suffrage in Southwest Washington.” Kelly will tell the story of the women who led the fight for Women’s Rights in Southwest Washington. She’ll introduce listeners to major suffragists, explain what was happening locally and nationally that enticed Susan B. Anthony to visit Vancouver, and explore why even after gaining the right to vote, women continue to fight for Equal Rights both locally and nationally.
General admission for the event is $5, $4 for seniors and students, $3 for those under 18 and free for members, active duty military and veterans. The CCHM is located at 1511 Main S., Vancouver. Doors open at 5 p.m. More information can be found by emailing outreach@cchmuseum.org
Ridgefield First Saturday – March 7
Head to downtown Ridgefield on Saturday, March 7 for a color run and arts celebration as the city kicks off Youth Arts Month by showing off the Downtown Arts Quarter for its First Saturday Celebration.
Kick off the day with the Ridge Color Run at Davis Park (337-411 N 3rd Ave., Ridgefield). The untimed two-mile race starts at 10 a.m. Those wanting to participate in the run should wear white and expect to be doused in different colored powders along the route. Hang around after the run for a “Finish Festival” with music at Davis Park. Registration is $25 and proceeds benefit the Sunset Ridge and View Ridge Parent Association.
After the run, head over to the Ridgefield Administrative and Civic Center (RACC) at 510 Pioneer St., Ridgefield for an art celebration. There will be hands-on activities for kids and adults of all ages, Farmers Market and First Saturday Vendors, a Scavenger Hunt that takes participants around town and a Community mural. While you are at the RACC, see the “Art Alive!” showcase, part of Ridgefield Youth Arts Month, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Art Alive!” will feature multiple performances from talented local dancers, musicians, singers and actors from Musical Expressions, The Fusion Theater Collective, Dance Fusion NW and more.
After all the fun, families can head to Ridgefield High School for a showing of “Robinson Crusoe.” Join the hula dancing Chameleons and many other original characters at Friday’s Seaside Resort in this musical adaptation. Showtimes are 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. The night will end with the Quinn Liu Concert at Old Liberty Theater at 7 p.m.
Crab Feast at Northwood Public House — March 7
Head over to Northwood Public House (1401 SE Rasmussen Blvd., Battle Ground) for their sixth anniversary celebration and crab feast on Saturday, March 7. The all-day feast will serve fresh Northwest Dungeness crab straight from the coast and cooked on site. While eating dinner, scuttle on over to the stage for live music from the Honky-Tonk Rebel Mario Carboni and the Scratchdog Stringband. All ages welcome.
‘Dueling Grands’ – March 8
As a part of the Ridgefield Youth Arts program, award-winning blind pianists Mac Potts and Nick Baker return to Ridgefield High School to perform two concerts together. Taking place at the Ridgefield Arts Center at Ridgefield High School (2630 S Hillhurst Road, Ridgefield), the duo will play a family-friendly matinee at 2 p.m. and a 7 p.m. evening show. Tickets to the 2 p.m. show are $10 adults and free for those under 18. In the evening, prepaid tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students; free admission for children 5 and under. At the door, tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for students. Special $30 prepaid adult tickets include a Meet & Greet Social from 5:15 to 6:30 p.m. at the Ridgefield Outdoor Recreation Complex (RORC) before the concert. Tickets are available online at ridge.revtrak.net under events. Proceeds from the event fund Ridgefield High School’s scholarship program and Ridgefield Youth Arts Month.
