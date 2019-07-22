Residents living in and around Battle Ground can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic conditions with affordable screenings from Life Line Screening. The Battle Ground Community United Methodist Church, located at 10300 NE 199th St., Battle Ground, is hosting a screening event on August 16.
Screening packages start at $149. Consultants will be available to work with attendees to create a package that is right for them. Screenings can check for plaque buildup in arteries, risk of diabetes, kidney function and more.
Pre-registration is required. Call (216) 518-8456 or email
jreizes@llsa.com to registers.
