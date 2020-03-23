The Washington State Department of Health and local nonprofit Bloodworks Northwest are encouraging eligible donors to continue giving blood during the COVID-19 crisis.
A news release mentioned that growing concerns around the novel coronavirus has led to an increased number of canceled blood drives, which is impacting the amount of blood available for those in need. In turn, this creates a significant public health risk and puts the local blood supply in danger.
“Our region’s blood stores are extremely low. We should not let fear from one health issue create another,” Gov. Jay Inslee said. “I encourage everyone to donate blood and help their communities.”
The Washington State Department of Health also said that donating blood is a safe activity. While there is no risk of contracting coronavirus from the blood donation process, do not donate blood if you have recently traveled to a country with a CDC Level 3 Travel Health Notice, lived or are living with individuals diagnosed or suspected of having COVID-19 or if you have experienced symptoms yourself.
More information on coronavirus and donating blood is available from Bloodworks Northwest at bloodworksnw.org/coronavirus
