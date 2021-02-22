Growing roses in Washington – Tuesday, Feb. 23
Retired Washington State University Extension agent and co-author of “Growing Roses in Washington State” is hosting an online workshop about the best way to care for your roses in Washington state. The free one-hour presentation will be followed by the opportunity to ask questions about the topic. No registration is needed; however, a Zoom account is required to join (Zoom accounts are free to make). Just hop in at bit.ly/37v3y7b. Meeting ID is 7756056320 and the password is 12345.
Fruit growing for the beginner – Wednesday, Feb. 24
For those who have always wanted to try their hand at homemade fruit, horticultural educator from Raintree Nursery Theresa Knutsen is here to help. At 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24, Knutsen will tell you everything you need to know about getting started with homegrown fruit. The free one-hour presentation will be followed by the opportunity to ask questions about the topic. No registration is needed; however, a Zoom account is required to join (Zoom accounts are free to make). Just hop in at bit.ly/37uKWnv. The meeting ID is 7756056320 and the password is 12345.
Mason Bees Webinar – Monday, March 1
Learn all about your favorite local pollinator, the mason bee, in an online workshop hosted by the WSU Clark County Extension Master Gardener Program at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 1. Master Gardener Vione Graham will teach the introductory workshop on mason bees and will cover their role in pollination, their life cycle and habits and how to protect them. The webinar is free to attend but registration is required at bit.ly/2ZyovK0.
Growing Blueberries webinar – Tuesday, March 2
If you’re looking to grow blueberries this year but have questions and don’t know where to start, this is the webinar for you. At noon on Tuesday, March 2, WSU Master Gardener Art Fuller will be presenting tips on how to successfully grow the plant, what varieties do well in the northwest and more. The webinar is free to join; however a Zoom account is required (Zoom accounts are free to make). Just hop in at bit.ly/2M5ET1k. The meeting ID is 7756056320 and the password is 12345.
Soil and fertilizer workshop – Wednesday, March 3
Great gardening starts with perfect soil, and WSU Master Gardener Art Fuller will teach you tricks on managing your soil for a successful garden and what fertilizers to use at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3. The webinar is free to join; however a Zoom account is required (Zoom accounts are free to make). Just hop in at bit.ly/2M5ET1k. The meeting ID is 7756056320 and the password is 12345.
Preparing your home and landscape for wildfire webinar – Monday, March 8
Through controlled burns and unintentional wildfires, Washington state has always been shaped by fire. The community wildfire preparedness coordinator with the Washington Department of Natural Resources is set to present on how to make your home and landscape more fire-resilient, including tips that any household on any budget can employ. The workshop will take place at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 8. Registration is free but required. Register in advance online at bit.ly/3sb7XUE.
Growing raspberries workshop – Tuesday, March 9
WSU Master Gardener Tracy Morgan is set to teach you everything you need to know to successfully grow raspberries, what varieties do well in the area and more at noon on Tuesday, March 9. The webinar is free to join; however a Zoom account is required (Zoom accounts are free to make). Just hop in at bit.ly/2M5ET1k. The meeting ID is 7756056320 and the password is 12345.
