Local nonprofit The Battle Ground Art Alliance is holding an “artful garden sale” on Saturday, Sept. 12, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The sale is being held in lieu of the alliance’s Annual Fall Sale, which was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The garden sale is taking place at 201 NW 19th St., Battle Ground, and masks are required to attend.
