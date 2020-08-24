Weed control for home lawn and landscape — Aug. 25
Get together with Washington State Master Gardener and coordinator of the Cowlitz County Noxious Weed Control Board Jennifer Mendoza from noon to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25 for an informative workshop on weed control. Mendoza will explain the best times and ways to control pesky weeds in your lawn and garden without using herbicides. Those interested can register for free by contacting Gary Fredericks at garyf@wsu.edu or by calling (360) 577-3014, ext. 3, for connection information. The 25-minute presentation will be followed up by a question and answer session.
Canning fruits food preservation webinar — Aug. 25
Learn the basics of preserving fruits and fruit mixtures in an online webinar from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25. Attendees will learn how to can fruits with low or no sugar, which fruits require additional steps to preserve and more. You will also learn how to determine if the finished product is safe to eat and how to safely store it. This is the second in a series of eight classes. Take just the ones that interest you or take the entire series. Classes for this series are being held online via Zoom Webinar and are free but you must pre-register on Brown Paper Tickets. Participants will receive a Zoom link via email the day before the class and there will be an extensive Q&A session at the end of the class.
Pressure canner gauge testing clinic — Aug. 26 and Sept. 1
For those interested in getting the dial gauges tested, the Clark County Master Food Preservers are ready to help. The group is set to have drive-through testing from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26 and Tuesday, Sept. 1. Those attending the event can remain in their car while experts test their gauge. The testing will be done at WSU Clark County Extension Heritage Farm Parking Lot, 1919 NE 78th St., Vancouver.
In order to limit exposure, both the person doing the testing and anyone in the car must be wearing a mask. The gauge and all test equipment will be sanitized between cars. As always, if you are not feeling well please stay home and choose another day to come in for testing.
The master preservers ask you to bring your canning lid with dial gauge, rubber gasket/ring and safety plug. Note that pressure gauges on All American brand pressure canners must be taken off the lid prior to arrival for testing. Our test unit cannot test these gauges while they are attached to the lid. All others may stay attached to the lid.
Pickling fruits and vegetables food preservation webinar — Sept. 1
Learn how to safely make quick pickles including dill and sweet, refrigerated quick pickles, relishes, fruit pickles and more in an online webinar from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 1. Attendees will learn how vinegar and processing makes the pickles safe, how to keep them crisp and more.
This is the third in a series of 8 classes, take just the ones that interest you or take the entire series. Classes for this series are being held online via Zoom Webinar and are free but you must pre-register on Brown Paper Tickets. Participants will receive a Zoom link via email the day before the class and there will be an extensive Q&A session at the end of the class.
