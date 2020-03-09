Mason bee workshop
Saturday, March 14
The Washington State University Extension is gearing up to host a workshop on mason bees from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 14, at the 78th Street Heritage Farm (1919 NE 78th St., Vancouver). Master Gardener Vione Graham will host the introductory workshop on the pollinators and discuss their life cycle and habitats as well as how we can protect them. This workshop is free and open to the public. More information can be found by emailing or calling Erika Johnson at erika.d.johnson@wsu.edu or (564) 397-5735.
Mason bee workshop
Wednesday, March 18
The WSU Extension Master Gardeners are set to host a mason bee workshop at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18, at the La Center Library, located at 1411 NE Lockwood Creek Road, La Center. The workshop will discuss mason bee pollination, their life cycle and habitats and how we can protect them. This workshop is free and open to the public. More information can be found by emailing or calling Erika Johnson at erika.d.johnson@wsu.edu or (564) 397-5735.
Seed sharing and gardening presentation
Saturday, March 21
The Venersborg Community Schoolhouse Building (24309 NE 209th St., Battle Ground) is hosting a free community workshop from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 21. Many varieties of seeds donated by the community will be available at the workshop. The public is also invited to bring extra seeds, starts, plants, garden tools, seed catalogs and local gardening knowledge to share.
Free talks will also be given throughout the afternoon. Speakers from local nonprofits include the Master Gardeners, NatureScaping, Preservation Beekeeping and organic gardeners. Biodynamic farmer Jacqueline Freeman is set to speak about attracting bees and butterflies at noon with Erin Harwood from Garden Delights Herb Farm giving advice on growing herbs from cuttings at 12:30. At 1, expect Master Gardener Eric Hilyard to talk about how to better your plant growth with mushroom families. At 1:30, organic farmer Chris Kelsey will speak about making nutritious compost from kitchen scraps. Naturescaping’s Catherine Miller-Smith will speak at 2 p.m. about growing pollinator flowers with vegetables and gardeners Glenn and Jackie Rose will close out the day at 2:30 will give a presentation about gardening in small spaces.
It is advised to bring along envelopes for seeds as well as markers to label them. Don’t forget to bring seeds to some of your favorite plants to share.
How to attract wild birds
Saturday, March 21
Brandon Burger of Backyard Bird Shop is hosting a workshop on beginner bird feeding and how to attract wild birds from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 21 in Building B, Room 205 of the CASEE Center (11104 NE 149th St., Brush Prairie). The workshop will discuss which seeds specific birds like to eat, how the type of feeder used can make a difference and how to create a favorable habitat for avian friends. The class is free for Naturescaping members and $15 for non-members. Register for the class and learn more about it by emailing info@naturescaping.org or
marlene52ns@gmail.com or by calling (360) 737-1160.
