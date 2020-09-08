As the days get warmer, many wonder what they can do to beat the heat and stay cool. With the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down indoor pools and creating a need for social distancing, many outdoor activities look different this summer. However, not everything is put on hold until next year. Outdoor water recreation activities such as kayaking and stand up paddle boarding are great ways to get outside and give yourself a workout.
There are places all over the Pacific Northwest to get on the water. Kayaks and stand up paddle boards are great for lakes, rivers and streams. Lake Merwin is a gorgeous and quiet reservoir to take in the sunrise or sunset while out on the water. Because the lake is smooth and crystal clear, Lake Merwin is a great place for inexperienced and beginner kayakers and stand up paddle boarders to get their feet in the water. The reservoir is relatively close to cities and towns and offers a great place to make a day trip. Jordan Mann, an employee at Ridgefield Kayak LLC, said Lake Merwin was her second favorite place to take kayaks and paddle boards (the first being Lake River in Ridgefield).
Located in downtown Ridgefield, Lake River and Ridgefield Kayak LLC give North County locals and tourists a place to get out during times of isolation. With single and tandem kayaks and stand up paddle boards, Ridgefield Kayak allows people from all walks of life a chance to float downstream. Mann, who works at the shop, said her favorite place to take her stand up paddle board is right outside the shop because of the large amounts of wildlife (including a brand new roost of eaglets) that can be seen in such a small location.
Catching sights of the local wildlife isn’t the only plus to the location of Ridgefield Kayak. Because Lake River feeds right into the Columbia River, kayakers can take their vessel straight out to the Columbia River to enjoy its many small alcoves, waves and currents. However, if a person wants to experience just small currents, Lake River wraps around and gives a great view of the wildlife and has a few alcoves of its own.
As well as offering a way to get out of the house, kayaking works out the upper body and back. Arm and back muscles are used to paddle (especially when paddling up stream). The strenuous and continuous workout also helps work your cardio muscles. According to SportsRec.com, kayaking can burn upwards of 300 calories an hour.
Mann said she prefers stand up paddle boarding to kayaking because there are more things you can do on a stand up board. For her, she likes to do yoga out on the water. “Stand up paddle boards are much sturdier than you think,” she laughed, mentioning that many people don’t think they have the balance for them.
Because the store offers tandem kayaks, people nervous to get out in the water on their own can find a close family member to enjoy the waves with, just as long as everyone is wearing a life jacket.
“Life jackets are required all the time while you’re out on the water no matter what vessel you’re in,” Mann said.
Along with wearing a lifejacket, kayakers and paddle boarders should always check the weather before heading out and dress appropriately. Layer up if it’s going to be colder and possibly rain and wear comfortable clothes. If it is an especially hot day, Mann reminds people to pack extra water and sunscreen.
“We’ve had many people come back and they’re just sweating and dehydrated and that can ruin the experience (of kayaking) for some people,” she said.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ridgefield Kayak is requiring people to wear a mask when they arrive at the store to get their rental. Once you’re on the water, however, you can take them off. The company is also requesting that people make their appointments for pickup online or by phone to minimize the amount of time one person spends in the store. Vessels are rented for a single rate for two hours plus $5 for every hour after. Single person kayaks and stand up paddle boards are $35 for the first two hours and $5 for every subsequent hour. Tandem kayaks are $50 for the first two hours.
More information about rentals, rates and more can be found at ridgefieldkayak.com/. Find more places to kayak around the Northwest at paddling.com/learn/paddling-trips-in-the-pacific-northwest/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.