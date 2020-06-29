Get together with WSU Master Gardener Art Fuller to discuss the importance of summer pruning, types of pruning cuts and what tools to use from noon to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30. Fuller will teach you the best time to prune and what pruning does for the health of a tree. Contact Gary Fredricks at garyf@wsu.edu or (360) 577-3014 Ext. 3 for connection information. A 20 minute presentation is followed by questions. The program can be accessed on-line by Zoom or by calling in by phone.
