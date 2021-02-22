On Feb. 8, the Master Gardeners Foundation of Clark County (MGFCC) Board of Directors approved 2021 grant requests totaling $32,265.
According to a news release from the foundation, the grant money will be used to support local horticultural education activities. The MGFCC is a nonprofit organization dedicated to fundraising efforts to help support the WSU Extension Master Gardener Program and promote research-based horticultural practices.
Recipients of this year’s grants include: WSU Clark County Master Gardener Program, Clark County Work Program Veterans Garden, Fort Vancouver Historic Site Interpretive Garden, Minnie Stromgren Memorial Gardens, Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Garden, NatureScaping of SW Washington, Heritage Farm Organic Demonstration Field, 4-H Farm to Fork Field Days, Hazel Dell School and Community Garden, River HomeLink Family Gardening Classes, Clark College Native Plant Demonstration Garden, Clark County Adventist Community Garden, and the Unitarian Universalist Church of Vancouver Community Garden.
Revenue to support these grants is generated primarily from the annual Mother’s Day Weekend Plant Sale held at the 78th Street Heritage Farm. This year’s sale will be held by appointment only. For more information about the sale and the Master Gardener Foundation, go to mgfcc.
