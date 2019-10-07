Oct. 12 - Evaluating mason bee cocoons
Join Washington State University Master Gardener Billie Bevers at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, for a workshop on the evaluation of mason bees cocoons for disease. The two-hour workshop will take place at the Cowlitz County Training Center, 1942 First Ave., Longview. The hands-on session will help you identify what’s in your mason bee tubes and blocks. During the class, there will be a cocoon to evaluate if you do not have your own. An informational session on overwintering your bees and creating containers for their long sleep will be presented.
The class is limited to 30 people and registration is $10 (collected at the door). For more information, contact Carlee Dowell at (360) 577-3014 ext. 0 or at DowellC@co.cowlitz.wa.us.
Oct. 19 - Introduction to weed management in the home garden
The Washington State University Extension Master Gardener Program is hosting a seminar on the different kinds of weeds in your garden and home landscape. From 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, at Pacific Park Natural Demonstration Area (NE 18th Street and NE 172nd Avenue, Vancouver), interact with other master gardeners and learn how to manage weeds in your landscape.
Bring a lawn chair and work clothes to this interactive workshop put on in conjunction with Clark County Public Health. The workshop if free with 45 minutes of service in the demonstration garden. For more information, call (564) 397-5738 or email
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.