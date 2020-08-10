Get together with Washington State University Extension Master Gardener Art Fuller for a discussion on ways you can get more vegetables from your garden as the weather turns cooler. The presentation will be followed by time for questions. The workshop is free and those interested can register by contacting Gary Fredericks at garyf@wsu.edu or (360) 577-3014, ext. 3, for connection information. The presentation can be accessed online via Zoom or by calling in by phone.

