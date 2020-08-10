Get together with Washington State University Extension Master Gardener Art Fuller for a discussion on ways you can get more vegetables from your garden as the weather turns cooler. The presentation will be followed by time for questions. The workshop is free and those interested can register by contacting Gary Fredericks at garyf@wsu.edu or (360) 577-3014, ext. 3, for connection information. The presentation can be accessed online via Zoom or by calling in by phone.
WSU Master Gardener online workshop about extending the growing season
Most Popular
Articles
- Clark County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help identifying people present at shooting
- Eleven cases of rare COVID-19 related condition noted in Washington
- Republic Police Chief Loren Culp emerges to challenge Inslee's run for third term
- Clark County primary elections: Blom, Ridgefield bond likely out
- Culp's clear finish in primary came early
- 3rd Congressional District:: Margin between Herrera Beutler, Long wider than 2018
- Clark County COVID-19: 61 new cases Tuesday
- Local lowrider car club brings smiles to county
- Public Health issues danger advisory for Vancouver Lake due to toxin levels
- Clark County Saddle Club makes progress on new facility
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Letter to the editor: Talk of ‘war’ over protests more disconcerting than protests (4)
- Rail operator makes ethics complaints against county councilors (2)
- Letter to the editor: Blom is the best candidate for county council regardless of party affiliation (2)
- Letter to the editor: Vote to clean up Clark County politics (2)
- Letter to the editor: It is time to ban fireworks locally (1)
- Clark County COVID-19: one death reported Friday (1)
- 3rd Congressional District:: Margin between Herrera Beutler, Long wider than 2018 (1)
- WSP honors Trooper Justin Schaffer at memorial (1)
- Letter to the editor: I don’t support decisions being made in Ridgefield School District (1)
- Jaime Herrera Beutler presses IRS to process mailed-in tax returns (1)
Latest News
- Clark County COVID-19: 92 cases reported over weekend
- Clark County primary elections: Blom, Ridgefield bond likely out
- Committee hears processes for outreach, financial planning in I-5 bridge replacement
- Initial unemployment claims fall by 16 percent in Clark County
- WSU Master Gardener online workshop about extending the growing season
- Woodland tables systemic racism resolution
- North County Community Food Bank receives $10,000 grant
- Maternity care caucus co-chair representatives Herrera Beutler and Roybal-Allard secure maternity care victories
Question of the Week
Should students go back in the fall?
There’s growing debate over whether students should return to class in the fall as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise across the state and country. Do you think students should return in the fall?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.