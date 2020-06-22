WSU Master Gardener online workshop: building an arbor
Join Master Gardener Tracy Morgan on Tuesday, June 23, for a workshop for an explanation on constructing an arbor and tips to consider during a construction. Creating an arbor will add eye-catching appeal to your yard while requiring a minimum amount of materials. Contact Gary Fredricks at garyf@wsu.edu or (360) 577-3014 ext. 3 for connection information. A 25-minute presentation is followed by questions. The program can be accessed online by Zoom or by calling in by phone.
WSU Master Gardener online workshop on summer pruning
Join the Cowlitz County Master Gardener program as they hold an online summer pruning workshop from noon to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30. Contact Gary Fredricks at garyf@wsu.edu or (360) 577-3014 Ext. 3 for connection information. A 25 minute presentation is followed by questions. The program can be accessed online by Zoom or by calling in by phone.
