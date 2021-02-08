Caring for and pruning grapes workshop - Wednesday, Feb. 10
Washington State University Master Gardener Art Fuller is set to explain everything you need to know about pruning grape vines and how to care for grape starters in a free online workshop at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 10. The free workshop will be hosted on Zoom and no registration is required. However, attendees do need a zoom account (which are free to create). Join at bit.ly/3pO28eZ. The Meeting ID is 775 605 6320 and the password is 12345.
Growing vegetables from seed workshop - Wednesday, Feb. 17
Get a jump start on the 2021 growing season and learn all about starting vegetables from seed and keeping them healthy as WSU Master Gardener Alice Slusher will walk you through the steps of preparing, planting and more at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 17. The free workshop will be hosted on Zoom and no registration is required. However, attendees do need a zoom account (which are free to create). Join at bit.ly/3aHi504. The Meeting ID is 775 605 6320 and the password is 12345.
Grape pruning and basic care webinar - Saturday, Feb. 20
Making the first cut on a bunch of out-of-control grapevines can be intimidating and knowing where to start and how much to cut is important. Join Master Gardeners from the WSU Extension Clark County for a workshop all about grape pruning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20. Participants will look at how grapevines grow, the different techniques for pruning and the tools you will need to have a successful grape harvest. The workshop is free and those interested can register online at bit.ly/2MuhGpZ. A confirmation email with information about joining the meeting will be sent following free registration.
Growing roses in Washington workshop - Tuesday, Feb. 23
Retired WSU Extension Agent and published author Sheila Gray will host a workshop about the best way to care for your roses in the Evergreen State at noon on Tuesday, Feb. 23. The hour-long presentation will be followed with an opportunity to ask questions about the topic.The free workshop will be hosted on Zoom and no registration is required. However, attendees do need a zoom account (which are free to create). Join at bit.ly/3aHi504. The Meeting ID is 775 605 6320 and the password is 12345
