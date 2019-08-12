Water Conservation Classes
Aug. 14, 21, 28, and Sept. 4, 11, 18
The Clark Conservation District is hosting a free, six-week-long workshop series to educate participants about local watersheds and water quality issues in Clark County. The classes will take place on Wednesdays from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Bud Van Cleve Community Room, 4000 NE 78th St., Vancouver. Each week throughout the course, a new topic will be presented. Topics for the course include watersheds of Clark County, fish and wildlife, and surface and groundwater. At the end of the six week course, participants will give back to the community with eight hours of community service promoting awareness of watershed health.
Jam and jelly food preservation classes
Aug. 13
From 6 – 8 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 13 join others in learning all about different kinds of jellied products at 78th Street Heritage Farm 1919 Northeast 78th Street, Vancouver.
The class will also teach alternative methods of how to make these products with low or no sugar, different ways to thicken your product, the difference between freezer and regular jams and more. The Aug. 13 class is the first in a series of eight classes being offered by the Washington State University Extension. You can take any of the eight classes for $20 a session or $100 for all eight. Other classes in the series include fruit canning and vegetable pickling.
Register for this event and future ones at by calling (564) 397-5733.
