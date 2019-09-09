More than 40 breweries from Southwest Washington and Portland, Oregon are scheduled to be featured at the second annual Brewing Bridges festival at the Pearson Airport Museum. From 3 – 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, beer lovers can try special beers from all over the Portland Metro area while food is served by local food trucks. Along with special beers made for the event, attendees will receive a keepsake glass.
Unlike other brew fests, Brewing Bridges does not have tokens at the festival. The keepsake glass and wristband are all attendees need to try as many collaboration beers as they like.
Some of the breweries included in the festival are 54-40 Brewing Co. from Washougal, Barrel Mountain Brewing of Battle Ground and Hooküm Brewing Co. out of Ridgefield.
