Scotton Landing in Battle Ground added another operation to its ranks on Monday with the opening of car maintenance and service shop Jiffy Lube. According to franchise owner and Battle Ground resident Jamie Hall, the shop will have four bays for car maintenance, two for oil changes, one for alignments and one all-around bay for tires, brakes and general repairs.
“Ours is a multi-care store,” Hall said. “We do a lot more than a traditional Jiffy Lube does. We do a lot of tires and brakes.”
Hall said he and his business partner Allan Engelmeyer have been looking to open up a Jiffy Lube in the Battle Ground area for over five years, and once the land in Scotton Landing was available, they jumped on the opportunity.
“We are really looking forward to serving the Battle Ground community,” Hall said, explaining how over his 17 years living in the North County area he has seen Battle Ground grow to the town it is today.
Along with Jiffy Lube’s traditional offerings such as oil changes and air filter replacements, Hall plans to stock tires and brakes in-house.
“We are aiming to have most tire (sizes) in stock,” he said.
As for oil, Hall said the store recycles all of its used oil to organizations that turn it into heating fuel, petroleum-based asphalt and more.
