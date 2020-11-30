201202.Wheels.NorthCountyRides.CK.1..jpg

Dave Elson stands with his truck, a 1942 Ford. The body design of the Ford Truck model was revamped after World War II in 1947.

 Courtesy photo

With car shows in the Clark County area put on hold for the year, many residents in the area weren’t able to show off their favorite ride this year. However, Clark County is still full of car lovers, and these are some cars posted to our Facebook last week after we requested entries. To share a photo of your vehicle online, send it to reporter Cameron Kast at cameron@thereflector.com.

Patrick Murphy shows off his wife’s shiny, blue 1967 Ford Mustang.
Lisa Steenson loves her 1956 International Harvester truck. The company was founded in 1902 as an agricultural equipment manufacturer and went away in 1985.
Jessica DeShiell drives a 1954 Chevy. When released, a two-door 1954 Chevy Bel Air sedan was about $1,600 on the showroom floor.
Tracy Doriot shared his 1993 Mercedes 600SL with a V-12 engine. The 6.0 Liter V-12 engine gets about 390 Horsepower.

