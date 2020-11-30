With car shows in the Clark County area put on hold for the year, many residents in the area weren’t able to show off their favorite ride this year. However, Clark County is still full of car lovers, and these are some cars posted to our Facebook last week after we requested entries. To share a photo of your vehicle online, send it to reporter Cameron Kast at cameron@thereflector.com.
Readers' lens: Owners show off classic rides from North County
Question of the Week
Should students go back in the fall?
There’s growing debate over whether students should return to class in the fall as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise across the state and country. Do you think students should return in the fall?
You voted:
