The northbound span of the Interstate 5 bridge between Vancouver and Hayden Island is scheduled to close for nine days next week. The bridge will be closed from Saturday, Sept. 12, through Sunday, Sept. 20, for a necessary repair project.
The closure of the century-old bridge is expected to create traffic delays as work crews replace the cracked trunnion and other mechanical parts in the south tower of the northbound span.
With a $13 million expected cost, the work will require the northbound bridge to remain closed for the nine days of repairs to keep drivers safe and provide access for construction crews.
While the northbound span is closed, the southbound span of the bridge will remain open to traffic in both directions and northbound and southbound travellers will share three lanes and a sidewalk.
In addition to the bridge closure, four ramps in the project area will be closed for traffic control to ensure a safe work zone.
“The closure reduces the capacity of the bridge by half. Heavy congestion and long delays are expected during the nine-day closure along with heavy traffic on the Glenn Jackson Bridge on Interstate 205 and on local streets in North Portland and Vancouver,” the Oregon Department of Transportation said in a news release last fall. “Travelers should plan ahead for alternatives that could include, when possible, delaying or changing trips, working from home, carpools or mass transit.”
