Clark County saw another week of an increasing recent COVID-19 case rate as the county surpassed 20,000 total confirmed cases on Tuesday.
Clark County Public Health’s April 13 update saw another 76 confirmed cases reported, putting the county’s total at 20,072 since the outbreak began. Tuesday’s update for the recent case rate put the county at 139.8 cases per 100,000 population in the past 14 days, up from 110.2 cases per 100,000 last week, an increase of roughly 27 percent.
This week Clark County Public Health has begun to report probable COVID-19 cases alongside those confirmed. The department explained that probable cases were ones when an antigen test for COVID-19 comes back positive, but no molecular test was given. A positive molecular test is considered a confirmed case by the department.
Clark County Public Health’s April 13 update put the number of probable antigen COVID-19 cases at 756 since the outbreak began. Probable cases would start to factor into the recent case rate, the department noted.
There were 443 active cases reported for both confirmed and probable cases, Clark County Public Health reported, which are ones still in the isolation period. No additional COVID-19 deaths were reported, keeping the county’s total at 245, including 219 confirmed to be due to the disease and another 26 suspected.
There were 19 COVID-19 patients with confirmed COVID-19 hospitalized in Clark County as of the April 13 report, with an additional six suspected, awaiting test results.
