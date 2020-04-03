Six more Clark County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 in the latest count announced Friday, April 3, bringing the total to 137.
Clark County Public Health’s latest data showed a slight increase of confirmed cases, but no new deaths, keeping the number of individuals who had died after contracting COVID-19 to eight.
So far this week’s number of cases has risen, but not as quickly as last week. From March 23 to March 30 cases rose from 13 to 110, or 97 new cases. Since March 30 there have only been 27 new cases.
As of the latest Washington State Department of Health data from April 1, 1,304 individuals had been tested for COVID-19 in Clark County. Based on those numbers, there has been a 10.5 percent positivity rate in tested cases against those who have confirmed infection.
Public Health said their next update will be Monday, April 6. In the past the department has made updates over the weekend.
