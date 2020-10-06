The latest data on confirmed COVID-19 in Clark County shows that the rate of recent cases continues to climb, though Tuesday’s update shows the fewest active cases in almost a month.
Clark County Public Health’s Oct. 6 update shows a total of 3,688 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county since the outbreak began. The 119 active cases reported Tuesday was the lowest number of active ones since early September. Active cases are ones currently in the isolation period.
Though active cases are relatively low, the rate of cases in the past two weeks grew this week. Public Health’s Oct. 6 report showed 95.6 cases per 100,000 of population in the past 14 days, up from 86.18 per 100,000 the previous week. Clark County remains in the “high” range under the state’s school reopening guidance for in-person instruction.
Public Health reported 25 patients with confirmed COVID-19 were hospitalized in Clark County, with another 10 under investigation, awaiting test results. No additional deaths of individuals with confirmed COVID-19 were reported Tuesday, keeping that total at 60.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.