210303.news.local.covid-19.rb.1.jpg

A graph showing the daily number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, as well as a curve of cumulative cases, updated to Feb. 23. The left axis shows the number of new cases per day based on the date of testing, while the right shows the cumulative number.

 Graph courtesy Clark County Public Health

Clark County saw an additional confirmed COVID-19 death reported in Wednesday’s update of disease activity.

Clark County Public Health’s Feb. 24 update reported that a woman in her 70s with underlying health conditions had died of the disease. The death puts the total COVID-19 deaths in the county at 222 to date, including 200 confirmed and 22 suspected deaths.

Public Health also reported 37 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, putting the total in the county at 18,172 since the outbreak began. There were 253 active cases as of Wednesday’s update, which are cases still in the isolation period.

There were 29 patients with confirmed COVID-19 hospitalized in Clark County as of Wednesday’s report from Public Health, with an additional four patients under investigation, awaiting test results.

210303.news.local.covid-19.rb.2.jpg

A map from Clark County Public Health shows areas by ZIP code where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been tested. The rates per 100,000 of population in each ZIP code are shown by progressively deeper shades of color for a greater case rate.
210303.news.local.covid-19.rb.3.jpg

A graph showing the percentages of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Clark County, broken up by age group. The left bars show the percentage of cases, while the right bars show the age group’s percentage of the total Clark County population.

