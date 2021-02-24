Clark County saw an additional confirmed COVID-19 death reported in Wednesday’s update of disease activity.
Clark County Public Health’s Feb. 24 update reported that a woman in her 70s with underlying health conditions had died of the disease. The death puts the total COVID-19 deaths in the county at 222 to date, including 200 confirmed and 22 suspected deaths.
Public Health also reported 37 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, putting the total in the county at 18,172 since the outbreak began. There were 253 active cases as of Wednesday’s update, which are cases still in the isolation period.
There were 29 patients with confirmed COVID-19 hospitalized in Clark County as of Wednesday’s report from Public Health, with an additional four patients under investigation, awaiting test results.
