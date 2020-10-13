Clark County’s share of the COVID-19 pandemic hit a grim milestone in the latest report of the disease released Tuesday, as the county had surpassed 100 cases per 100,000 of population in the past two weeks.
Clark County Public Health’s Oct. 13 update put the total number of cases at 3,979 since the outbreak began. Another death of someone confirmed to have COVID-19 was also reported — a man in his 80s with no underlying health conditions — putting the total deaths in the county at 64.
Public Health reported Tuesday that there were 135 active COVID-19 cases in the county, which are cases still in the isolation period.
The increase of the rate of new cases to 100.1 per 100,000 in the past two weeks, which based on Public Health data going back to July 13 was the highest case rate Clark County has seen. The increase — up from 95.6 cases per 100,000 last week — continues an increase in case rates since the start of September.
The increase puts Clark County further into the high-risk range for resuming in-person instruction in schools, per the state’s reopening guidance.
Public Health reported 20 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized, with an additional nine under investigation, awaiting test results.
