Another 47 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Clark County were reported in Thursday’s update of local data on the ongoing pandemic.
Clark County Public Health’s Oct. 22 update puts the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county at 4,377 since the outbreak began. Public Health reported there were 171 active cases, up from 157 on Wednesday. Active cases were ones still in the isolation period.
No additional deaths of individuals with confirmed COVID-19 in Clark County were reported, keeping that total at 66.
Public Health reported 23 patients with confirmed COVID-19 were hospitalized, with an additional 11 under investigation, awaiting test results.
