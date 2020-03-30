The number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in Clark County had a dramatic increase last week, spiking to a total of 110 confirmed cases and six deaths as of Monday, March 30.
Clark County Public Health’s latest numbers as of press deadline showed a slower increase of confirmed cases over the weekend than the week, with no reports of additional deaths since March 27. The number rose through the week from a total of 13 confirmed cases and four deaths. The total jumped by 28 on the update March 26, and another 28 the following day.
“Two factors are likely contributing to this increase in cases,” said Alan Melnick, Clark County health officer and Public Health Director. “First, we’re able to identify more cases because testing is available to more people than it was a few weeks ago. Second, the disease is spreading more in our community. We don’t know which is the bigger factor for the increase.”
The majority of cases have been confirmed in individuals between 40 and 69 years old, according to Public Health. Two cases have been confirmed in individuals younger than 20.
Public Health confirmed the first case of coronavirus March 6. That patient, a man in his 70s, later died March 18.
Of the six deaths, all were individuals aged 70 or older. Age has been determined a risk factor for serious effects of the disease, as are individuals with underlying medical conditions or compromised immune systems.
Of those who have been tested in Clark County, 653 had come back negative, though the department notes that number is likely higher given reporting procedures.
