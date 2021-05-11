Both Clark County’s recent COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are high enough that the county would move back into Phase 2 of “Healthy Washington” reopening if numbers don’t drop.
Clark County Public Health’s May 11 update puts the county at 276.6 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 14 days, up from 250 cases per 100,000 the week prior. The county also saw its hospital admission rate rise to 5.2 individuals per 100,000 population in the past seven days, up from 3.8 per 100,000 last week.
In order to remain in Phase 3, Clark County would need to drop its recent case rate to below 200 per 100,000 in 14 days, and below 5 per 100,000 in COVID-19 hospital admissions in seven days. The next evaluation by the state for counties to move phases is next week, following a two-week pause announced by Gov. Jay Inslee last week.
Clark County Public Health’s update Tuesday put the county at 22,190 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began. There were also 1,118 probable cases based on antigen testing.
Another confirmed COVID-19 death was reported by the health department Tuesday — a man older than 80 with underlying health conditions. There have been 264 COVID-19 deaths in Clark County, including 232 confirmed to be due to the disease and 32 suspected.
Clark County Public Health reported 677 active COVID-19 cases in the county May 11, which are ones still in the isolation period. There were 42 patients with confirmed COVID-19 in county hospitals reported that day, and an additional four patients awaiting test results.
