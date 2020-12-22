The rate of recent cases of COVID-19 in Clark County dropped for the first time in months but remains high according to latest data.
Clark County Public Health’s Dec. 22 update shows that the rate of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 of population in the past 14 days is now 433.98, down from 450.56 per 100,000 last week. The decrease marks the first time the case rate has dropped in Public Health’s weekly rate report since September.
With Public Health’s latest report there have been a total of 11,917 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Clark County since the outbreak began. The department noted that it had removed more than 100 duplicate cases in its tally for the Dec. 22 update, explaining the duplicates were due to transitioning to a new database for case management.
There were 751 active COVID-19 cases in Clark County as of Public Health’s Tuesday report, with no additional deaths reported, keeping that total at 135 including 124 confirmed and 11 suspected.
There were 52 patients with confirmed COVID-19 hospitalized in Clark County, Public Health reported, with another five under investigation, awaiting test results.
