At a public meeting March 24 the Clark County Council voted unanimously to close all playgrounds in Clark County parks effective immediately. The decision was made based on the governor’s executive order the day prior, and is supported by Clark County Public Health.
Parks Grounds and Maintenance staff will begin posting closure signs at all Clark County parks today. Some public restrooms will remain open, but park users should be prepared to not have access to a restroom or hand-washing facilities.
"We are grateful for the council's commitment to keeping our parks and green spaces open," said Public Works Director Ahmad Qayoumi. "But closing down the playground structures is an important step in preventing the spread of COVID-19."
“We cannot stress enough how important it is to follow the Governor’s ‘Stay Home, Stay Healthy’ order,” said Parks and Lands Division Manager Galina Burley. “While the parks remain open to those walking, rolling or strolling — activities which do not involve close contact and where six feet of social distancing can be achieved, we urge all park visitors to be mindful and prepared.”
Clark County joins a growing list of local jurisdictions that have closed playground structures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
