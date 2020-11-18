Clark Public Utilities is distributing grants of up to $500 to utility customers with outstanding balances on their utility accounts due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Funding for the grants is provided by Clark County, which named Clark Public Utilities as a sub-recipient of up to $4 million in federal CARES Act funds to assist residents affected financially by the pandemic.
To distribute funds, the utility is directly contacting potentially eligible customers and urging them to apply for a grant as soon as they can. Because the funds are only available for a limited time, they will be applied on a first-come, first-served basis, and approved grants will be applied directly to the customers’ account.
To qualify, customers must have an active residential utility account with a balance 30 or more days past due that is the result of financial hardship due to the pandemic. Only outstanding balances from April 2020 or later will qualify.
Customers who are struggling economically but do not qualify for a CARES Act grant should consider the utility’s other assistance programs. More information is available at the utilities’ website or by speaking with a customer service representative. Customer service lobbies are still closed, but representatives are available 24 hours a day at (360) 992-3000.
