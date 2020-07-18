Earlier this week, Battle Ground HealthCare (BGHC) was awarded a $65,000 grant to fund the hiring of a nurse practitioner. This new position will assist in meeting the increased demand for care as a result of COVID-19. The addition was made possible through a rapid-response grant from the SW Washington COVID Response Fund.
Many clients of the facility have been hit particularly hard by the pandemic. The layoffs and employer cuts seen around the country have an amplified impact on lower-income patients who rely on clinic services.
The current pandemic has been a challenge to healthcare providers across the country and BGHC is no exception.
“Early on we saw the need to rethink the way we deliver care” Executive Director for BGHC Sue Neal said in a news release. “Shifts to telephone and video visits met short-term needs, but we serve patients with chronic conditions who have highly complex medical needs and these solutions are not sustainable in the long run. A part-time nurse practitioner will allow us to get our patients back into the clinic, see more patients and offer flexibility when our patients experience acute needs outside of their regular appointments.”
“This grant is a recognition of the role free clinics have in meeting healthcare needs during this pandemic,” Board President Adam Lee said. “Partners like the Community Foundation for Southwest Washington and those who contributed to the COVID Response Fund enable the work we do. Without support from outside organizations and from our generous donors, we would not be able to continue our life-changing work.”
While the COVID Response Fund grant will provide the short-term funding needed during the current pandemic, BGHC will be seeking additional grants and funding to continue in this increased capacity on an ongoing basis.
– The Reflector
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.