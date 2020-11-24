Clark County’s COVID-19 activity continues to increase, as the latest data released Tuesday shows the recent case rate rose by more than 40 percent from the prior week.
Clark County Public Health’s Nov. 24 update puts the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases at 7,700 since the outbreak began. There were 440 active cases in the county, which are ones still in the isolation period.
Public Health also reported a total of 91 deaths of individuals with confirmed COVID-19 in the county. Two deaths were reported in Tuesday’s update — two women older than 80, one with underlying health conditions and one without.
Clark County’s rate of recent cases continues to climb. Public Health’s Nov. 24 update puts the county at more than 359 cases per 100,000 of the population in the past 14 days, a roughly 41-percent increase from last week’s rate of 254.45 per 100,000.
There were 69 patients with confirmed COVID-19 hospitalized in Clark County as of the Nov. 24 update from Public Health, with an additional 17 patients under investigation, awaiting test results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.