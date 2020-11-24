201202.news.local.covid-19.rb.1.jpg

A graph showing the daily number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, as well as a curve of cumulative cases, updated to Nov. 24. The left axis shows the number of new cases per day based on the date of testing, while the right shows the cumulative number.

 

 Graph courtesy Clark County Public Health

Clark County’s COVID-19 activity continues to increase, as the latest data released Tuesday shows the recent case rate rose by more than 40 percent from the prior week.

Clark County Public Health’s Nov. 24 update puts the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases at 7,700 since the outbreak began. There were 440 active cases in the county, which are ones still in the isolation period.

Public Health also reported a total of 91 deaths of individuals with confirmed COVID-19 in the county. Two deaths were reported in Tuesday’s update — two women older than 80, one with underlying health conditions and one without.

Clark County’s rate of recent cases continues to climb. Public Health’s Nov. 24 update puts the county at more than 359 cases per 100,000 of the population in the past 14 days, a roughly 41-percent increase from last week’s rate of 254.45 per 100,000.

There were 69 patients with confirmed COVID-19 hospitalized in Clark County as of the Nov. 24 update from Public Health, with an additional 17 patients under investigation, awaiting test results.

201202.news.local.covid-19.rb.2.jpg

A map from Clark County Public Health shows areas by ZIP code where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been tested. The rates per 100,000 of population in each ZIP code are shown by progressively deeper shades of color for a greater case rate.

 
201202.news.local.covid-19.rb.3.jpg

A graph showing the percentages of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Clark County, broken up by age group. The left bars show the percentage of cases, while the right bars show the age group’s percentage of the total Clark County population.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.