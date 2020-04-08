Vancouver’s PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center is inviting neighbors, friends and anyone who wants to spread words of encouragement to participate in sharing letters of encouragement to its medical team in it’s “Blessing the Front Line” movement.
PeaceHealth will collect notes from the public and distribute them to colleagues and teams that need encouragement during this stressful time.
“Inspired by the ‘Be the Light’ event last week, we thought it would be helpful to provide another way for people to express their support to our health care team,” PeaceHealth Columbia Network Chief Executive Sean Gregory said in a news release. “At PeaceHealth, one of the traditions we carry on from our founding sisters is to start our meetings with a reflection or blessing. During this time, we slow down, share a reflective message, focus on what is most important (or more important than the task at hand), and then carry on with our work.”
Anyone inclined to send a letter of encouragement may do so. Emails can be sent to blessingthefrontlines@peacehealth.org and physical letters may be mailed to PeaceHealth Southwest “Blessing the Front Line;” P.O. Box 1600, Vancouver, WA 98668.
