Over the past two weeks, the Community Foundation for Southwest Washington has awarded $592,078 in grants from the Southwest Washington COVID Response Fund. The emergency fund was established as a convenient way for residents to support urgent relief efforts across Clark, Cowlitz and Skamania Counties.
Jennifer Rhoads, the president of the Community Foundation, said that every dollar donated to the response fund is directed to local nonprofits. The most recent grants assisted 15 nonprofits that serve people who have been most affected by the health and economic impacts of COVID-19. Below is a complete list of grants awarded from the emergency fund in the first half of May.
• Lighthouse Financial Foundation - $91,828
• NAACP Vancouver - $59,000
• Meals on Wheels - $25,000
• Council for the Homeless - $130,000
• Bridgeview - $75,000
• Rainbow Advocacy Inclusion & Networking Services - $5,000
• The ALS Association Oregon and SW Washington Chapter - $10,000
• Family Solutions - $10,000
• Clark County Volunteer Lawyers Program - $3,650
• Latino Community Resource Group - $80,000
• Living for Christ Church - $10,000
• Lower Columbia College - $25,000
• Community Health Partners - $17,600
• Food Lifeline - $25,000
• Janus Youth Programs - $25,000
Relief provided through the SW Washington COVID Response Fund now totals nearly $3.5 million. Collectively, the 95 grants distributed are supporting programs and services that improve access to food, housing, technology and health and safety equipment.
“Neighbors and friends across Southwest Washington are responding in many ways and this relief fund is another opportunity for all of us to help those who are hurting most,” Rhoads said in a news release. “By giving what we can together, we will provide a stronger recovery for our region.”
Grants are announced weekly and listed on the Community Foundation for Southwest Washington’s website. Those interested in learning more or donating can visit cfsww.org/covid19.
