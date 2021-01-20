The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Clark County is approaching 16,000 as 90 more cases were reported Wednesday.
Clark County Public Health’s Jan. 20 update puts the total number of COVID-19 cases in the county at 15,961 since the outbreak began. There were 770 active cases reported in Wednesday’s update, which are cases still in the isolation period.
Public Health’s update did not include any new COVID-19 deaths, keeping the county’s total at 164, including 150 confirmed and 14 suspected.
There were 57 patients with confirmed COVID-19 hospitalized in Clark County, Public Health reported, with an additional eight patients awaiting test results for the disease.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.