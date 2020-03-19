Vancouver-based utility service Clark Public Utilities is suspending all disconnections for an indefinite period of time.
Clark Public Utilities customers experiencing illness, loss of income or inability to pay are encouraged to call the utility provider at 360-992-8000.
“We don’t want anyone in our community to have additional worry because of these critical services,” Clark Public Utilities wrote in a press release. “Only vacant properties are being disconnected (when requested, for safety) — customers will not have power or water disconnected for any reason other than safety during this time of public health recommended social distancing.”
The press release also mentioned that criteria for payment assistance programs has been expanded for the time being. Along with this, in-person customer service at both locations has been closed. Twenty-four hour customer service will still be available by phone and email.
Any outstanding energy assistance appointments currently scheduled with the utility provider will be conducted by phone or rescheduled, and all future appointments will be by phone until the situation changes.
All large utility events such as the Home and Garden Idea Fair and Earth Day Fest are canceled and smaller events are being updated. Anyone registered for an event will be receiving information from the organizer with updates.
“We are continuing to carefully balance the work required to maintain our high level of service (both safe and reliable water and electricity, as well as 24 hour customer service on the phone and email) while keeping our customers and employees safe,” the release said. “We are in a quickly changing situation, however, and will continue to make adjustments as needed to provide the support both customers and employees need to stay healthy. We appreciate your patience and flexibility as we move through these next days and weeks.”
All power outages should be reported to 360-992-8000 or online at clarkpublicutilities.com using the outage reporting tool.
