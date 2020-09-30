The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Clark County rose by a lesser amount than past days Wednesday, as 17 more positive tests were reported, as well as an additional death of someone with a confirmed case of the disease.
Clark County Public Health’s Sept. 30 report puts the total number of cases at 3,474 since the outbreak began. There were 139 active cases, which were ones that were still in isolation.
The death of someone with confirmed COVID-19 was a man in his 50s with underlying health conditions, Public Health reported. The death puts Clark County’s total deaths at 57.
There were 28 patients of confirmed COVID-19 who were hospitalized in Clark County, Public Health reported, with an additional 12 under investigation, awaiting test results.
